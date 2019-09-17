Katie Holmes Pairs Her Mom Jeans With ’90s-Inspired Mules in NYC

Katie Holmes has caught fashion’s fervor for all things ’90s.

The 40-year-old actress was spotted on the streets of New York yesterday wearing a look that harkened back to the pre-Y2K years — right down to the shoes.

Holmes sported a tan trench coat over a pair of light-wash mom jeans.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Sept. 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum reached for one of the must-have silhouettes of the moment: the mom mule.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ Acne Studios shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She opted for a pair of black leather Acne Studios sandals that had a square toe and a block heel. The shoes are available on Mytheresa.com for $480.

Acne Studios mom mules. CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

Favored by stylish ’90s mothers like Princess Diana, the mom mule gained popularity as more women joined the workforce in the early digital age. The style got a resurgence in recent months (along with the formerly derided square toe), thanks in part to Instagram-led brands such as Staud, By Far and Intentionally Blank.

Holmes accessorized her look with Westward Leaning sunglasses ($235) and a canvas tote bag.

Katie Holmes wearing a trench coat and Acne Studios mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to footwear, the “Dear Dictator” star keeps up with the latest trends. Other recent wears of hers include Christian Louboutin big-toe sandals and Gianvito Rossi high-heeled flip-flops. The A-lister also is known to work more affordable shoe brands into her wardrobe, such as Ugg and Adidas.

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ street style over the years.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Redefines ‘Mom Style’ on the Front Row at Elie Tahari’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes Wears Mom Jeans & Veja Sneakers With a Neon Pop in NYC

Katie Holmes Wears an Unusual, Colorful Top With Smart, Simple Sneakers