Katie Holmes Livens Up Her Fall Look With Leopard-Print Loafers

Katie Holmes continued her streak of chic fall fashion in New York yesterday.

The 40-year-old actress hit the city streets clad in a long black coat and her go-to mom jeans.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Nov. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Holmes sported leopard-print loafers with a flat sole and metal hardware. Leopard is one of fall’s biggest fads, along with other animal prints such as snakeskin, zebra and even cow.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ leopard-print loafers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum completed her look with oversized sunglasses and a quilted handbag. She wore her hair pulled into a messy bun.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Nov. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes’ leopard loafers are a chic fall choice, but the style works just as well for spring temperatures — and the shoes will be on trend come spring. Leopard appears in plenty of spring ’20 collections. It comes in a neutral color palette and is applied to a range of shoe silhouettes, such as platforms, wedges and stacked heels.

While yesterday’s shoes worked for all seasons, Holmes has taken on animal prints with a more autumnal twist before. She wore zebra-print, knee-high Khaite boots with a square toe and a low heel on Nov. 6 at an NYC event.

Katie Holmes in a Philosophy dress and Khaite boots in New York on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other trend-forward favorites of the A-lister’s include Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thongs, Christian Louboutin big-toe sandals and Acne Studios mom mules.

