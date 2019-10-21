Katie Holmes Bundles Up in Leather Trench Coat & Suede Boots in NYC

Katie Holmes wore a classic look with a twist today in New York.

The 40-year-old actress stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a leather trench coat over a white button-down top and jeans. Her jacket was a tan coat from Zimmermann, which retails for around $3,000 on the designer’s site.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York in a leather trench coat and boots on Oct. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum went with black suede boots, which were tucked under her jeans. The shoes feature a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes accessorized her look with a black leather tote bag and oversized sunglasses. She wore her hair pulled back into a messy updo.

When it comes to fashion, the “Batman Begins” star is willing to experiment. In recent months, she has tried Christian Louboutin big-toe mules, Jimmy Choo mesh pumps and Gianvito Rossi high-heeled flip-flops. In terms of flats, she’s worn Adidas sneakers and Ugg boots.

While she lacks a shoe deal, Holmes is a muse and longtime friend of fashion designer Zac Posen. The A-lister wore one of his designs on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in May. Additionally, she is a front row fixture come fashion month. In September, she attended Fendi and Elie Tahari.

