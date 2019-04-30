Katie Holmes Shows Some Unexpected Edge in Head-to-Toe Leather at Chanel Dinner

Katie Holmes’ style tends to be classic and feminine, but she took things in an unexpected direction tonight.

The 40-year-old stepped out to the Chanel dinner in New York clad in head-to-toe leather. She sported a black pantsuit consisting of a tailored blazer and slim-fitting cropped pants.

Katie Holmes in a leather pantsuit with suedelike pumps. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum reached for suedelike black pumps with a pointed silhouette and bow detailing. She added a pop of color to her look with a salmon quilted Chanel handbag.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ heels. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Like Holmes, Cara Delevingne stepped out in leather pants. The 26-year-old model teamed the rockstar-chic pants with a more demure black coat. For shoes, she went with shiny black ankle boots that had a satinlike cap toe.

Cara Delevingne in skinny leather pants with black booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Cara Delevingne’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Chloë Sevigny worked the step and repeat in a cropped leather button-up jacket and a matching miniskirt with ruffle detailing. The 44-year-old accessorized with white slingback kitten heels, a quilted handbag, gold hoop earrings and a black ribbon in her hair.

Chloë Sevigny in a miniskirt and white kitten heels. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A detail shot of Chloë Sevigny’s slingback shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett wowed in an age-defying ensemble. The 60-year-old did the peekaboo bra trend in a see-through polka-dot top, which she layered under a white blazer. Bassett’s shoes were sock-fit thigh-high boots with a pointed toe.

Angela Bassett in a white blazer and thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Other attendees included Robert De Niro, Lala Anthony and Diane Kruger.

