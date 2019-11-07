Katie Holmes Wears the Trendiest Square-Toe, Zebra-Print Boots in NYC

Katie Holmes wore the most on-trend boots imaginable last night at an event in New York.

The 40-year-old actress wore shoes from her new favorite brand — Khaite — that combined several major fall trends in one.

Animal prints are huge for the season, coming in exotic variations such as python, tiger and leopard. Holmes’ shoes featured an eye-catching zebra-print exterior done in calf hair.

Katie Holmes in a Philosophy dress and Khaite boots in New York, Nov. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “It” shape for women’s shoes this autumn is none other than the square toe — a ’90s staple. The Khaite boots featured a subtler take on the trend, with just the tip of the elongated toe box squared off.

A close-up of Katie Holmes’ Khaite boots. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In fall ’19, the knee-high boot returns to prominence; it has been overlooked the past few years in favor of thigh-highs and low booties. As you might have guessed, Holmes’ boots were the in-vogue length, hitting just under the kneecap.

The ultra-trendy boots chosen by the “Dawson’s Creek” alum are available on Farfetch.com for $1,800.

Khaite knee-high, zebra-print boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

To go with her statement-making boots, Holmes selected a floor-length satin gown with lace trim from Philosophy’s fall ’19 collection. The dress can be purchased on Modaoperandi.com for around $1,300.

Katie Holmes in a Philosophy dress and Khaite boots in New York, Nov. 6. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical off-duty shoe style, Holmes tends to keep things casual, favoring silhouettes like Alexander McQueen oversize-sole sneakers, shearling-lined Ugg boots and Acne Studios mom mules. For red carpet outings, more formal footwear, like strappy sandals or classic pumps, is her choice.

