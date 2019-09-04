Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Modernizes Her Trench Coat With Fall’s Biggest Sneaker Trend

By Ella Chochrek
Katie Holmes gave a classic look a modern twist — courtesy of her footwear.

The 40-year-old actress was spotted out and about in New York yesterday wearing an oversized tan trench coat on top of a white T-shirt and dark-wash skinny jeans.

Katie Holmes in a trench coat and Isabel Marant shoes in New York on Sept. 3.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

While the outfit mostly consisted of never-fail wardrobe staples, the shoes were a trendier style. On her feet, Holmes sported trendy hiker sneakers from Isabel Marant.

Dubbed the Kindsay, the kicks are made of suede, leather and nylon. They feature a flat heel with a platform, a round toe and a pull-tab at the tongue and backstay. The shoes are available to shop on Neimanmarcus.com now, marked down from $590 to $289.

Isabel Marant, hiker sneaker, kindsay
Isabel Marant’s Kindsay hiker sneaker.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

At the fall ’19 runway shows, the hiker sneaker emerged as fashion’s replacement for the “dad” shoe, combining technical details with punchy colorways. Men’s shows, especially at London Fashion Week, were filled with the hybrid shoes. As for womenswear, the style appeared at one of the biggest Milan Fashion Week presentations: Gucci’s.

When it comes to her off-duty shoe style, Holmes likes to experiment with the latest trends. She’s fearlessly embraced some of summer’s most divisive fads, like big-toe sandals and high-heeled flip-flops. 

