Katie Holmes Shares Her Personal Health and Wellness Journey in NYC With Hoka One One

With the TCS New York City Marathon approaching, Hoka One One hosted its women’s-focused “Time to Hear Me Roar” health and wellness panel today at its 93 Mercer Street pop-up shop. And included in the group of powerful athletic women was Katie Holmes.

The actress, who laced up a clean pair of the Hoka One One Gaviota Leather in white, addressed topics pertaining to personal wellness journeys in a discussion moderated by Wordaful founder Liz Hernandez alongside track athlete Ce’Aira Brown and Alex Covington of the women’s advancement community The Wing.

Below are four quotes from Holmes on fitness and well from the talk.

On Finding Time for Personal Wellness

“I’m not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time. I’m sort of always done that — whenever I’m on set I always nap at lunch because it resets me. And sometimes I just need to be quiet for 20 minutes and think and regroup, whether it’s going through a list of gratitude in my head or what am I coming up against ands how can I figure that out and go about it in a different way, like if I’m not reaching tat goal what’s standing in my way and how do I fix that because there are roadblocks and its really hard and you can get down on yourself, like, ‘Gosh, do I suck?’ And then you have to figure it out.”

Related How Hoka One One Is Refreshing Its Image With a Trendy Collab, Pop-Up Shop and Sustainability Push Katie Holmes Puts a Modern Twist on '80s Puff Sleeves With Ripped Jeans & Pointy Boots Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde & More Celebs Sound Off on the Arrival of Nordstrom NYC

On Personal Fitness Routine

“I do a variation. I used to put a lot of pressure [on myself], like ‘Did I work out five times this week?’ whatever, and then I was like, I’m going to put this in the category of self care and actually enjoy it and look at it like that because I don’t have to put the pressure. I do yoga or boxing or cycling, sometimes I run. I did the marathon in 2007 and I felt like I really ran it. I don’t run as much as anymore. I thought I would run 10 miles a week after that but oh no, that’s really long.”

On What Fitness Does for Her Mentally

“It always makes me feel better because even if I do five minutes it’s better than sitting on the couch, just get the body moving. If I’m stressed about it something it immediately clears that and then I can think more clearly, look at it from a different point of view. It’s like taking a walk, it gets everything loosened up. I’ve been running and working out since I was about 11 and when I was growing up if I had a test I would calm myself and it just helps when you’re around with a lot of different energy or whatever and you need to get rid of that and back to being myself.”

On Powering Through the Days She Doesn’t Want to Work Out

“In general, if I don’t feel like going to work or I don’t feel like going to work out usually those are the days that I grow the most or I discover something that I never thought I would or it turned out to be one of the best days. I always try to keep that in mind.”

Want more?

Why Are We So Obsessed With Katie Holmes?

Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde & More Celebs Sound Off on the Arrival of Nordstrom NYC

Katie Holmes Goes for a Little Black Minidress and Pumps at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship Store Launch Party