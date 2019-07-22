Katie Holmes Gives This Summer Sandal Trend a Sparkly Upgrade at Yoga With Suri

Katie Holmes gave her workout clothes a glittery upgrade today as she and daughter Suri went to yoga in New York.

Holmes, 40, sported a pale purple acid wash T-shirt with cropped black leggings.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise out and about in New York July 22. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum went with sparkly gold Havianas flip-flops.

A detail shot of Katie Holmes’ flip-flops. CREDIT: Splash News

The Brazilian brand’s shimmery take is sold on Zappos.com for $34; the rubber shoes are also for sale in black, pale pink and silver.

Rose gold glittery flip-flops from Havianas. CREDIT: Zappos.com

While flip-flops have historically been viewed as ugly — appropriate for only the beach or nail salon — they’ve gotten an elevated upgrade for spring ’19 courtesy of designers like Acne Studios, Etro and Jil Sanders.

Signature prints and chic flip-flops at Etro spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes is not the only A-lister to take on the trend, as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have given upgraded flip-flops a whirl as well. Holmes’ exact sandal choice is approved by J-Lo — as the “On the Floor” singer wore the same pair on Saturday with a designer sweatsuit.

Jennifer Lopez wearing gold Havianas flip-flops and a Givenchy sweatshirt in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Suri sported a pale pink T-shirt with patterned leggings. On her feet, the 13-year-old went with casual slip-on sneakers, a style easy to ditch in the yoga studio. The teen’s cute sneaker had a rubber sole and a denimlike upper, with a fun daisy pattern adding an age-appropriate twist.

Suri Cruise wearing patterned leggings and daisy-print sneakers in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A detail shot of Suri Cruise’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

