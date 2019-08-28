Katie Holmes Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend Again

Katie Holmes took on one of summer’s most controversial shoe trends — for the second time.

The 40-year-old was spotted in New York yesterday wearing trendy (but often derided) high-heeled thong sandals, choosing a Gianvito Rossi pair she’s worn previously.

Holmes went for a casual look — a boxy gray sweater and dark-wash mom jeans — that got a chic upgrade courtesy of the sandals.

Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise ’s footwear. CREDIT: Mega

Her tan heeled flip-flops were Gianvito Rossi’s Calypso style, which Kourtney Kardashian has also worn. From the brand’s spring ’19 collection, the shoes are made of tan leather with a 3-inch kitten heel. They are available to shop now on Net-a-Porter.com.

The Gianvito Rossi Calypso sandal. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Nonetheless, the ’90s favorite has made a comeback this year, this time with a sleeker silhouette. Other celebrities, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian have embraced the heeled flip-flop trend, too.

Meanwhile, Holmes’ 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, went for a more casual shoe choice: white sneakers. The teen wore a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans.

Katie Holmes (L) with Suri Cruise in New York Aug. 27. CREDIT: MEGA Her shoes were Adidas Superstar Foundation sneakers. The classic, simple kicks are made of leather with a rubber shell-toe and a printed Trefoil logo on the heel. Cruise’s all-white pair is available for $80 in unisex sizing on Adidas.com.

Adidas Superstar Foundation sneakers. CREDIT: Adidas

