Katie Holmes Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend Again

By Ella Chochrek
Katie Holmes took on one of summer’s most controversial shoe trends — for the second time.

The 40-year-old was spotted in New York yesterday wearing trendy (but often derided) high-heeled thong sandals, choosing a Gianvito Rossi pair she’s worn previously.

Holmes went for a casual look — a boxy gray sweater and dark-wash mom jeans —  that got a chic upgrade courtesy of the sandals.

Katie Holmes, mom jeans, sweater, celebrity style, high heeled flip-flops, thong, sandals, kitten heels, gianvito rossi shoes, suri cruise, Adidas superstar sneakers, white sneakers, shows some major cleavage while hailing a cab with her daughter Suri Cruise in Downtown Manhattan. The mother and daughter duo had lunch together at a Downtown Soho restaurant and they later walked and spent more than 2 hours shopping and browsing the local shops in the Soho neighborhood. At one point Suri is seen sharing her drink with her mother and finally ended their outing by hailing a Taxi together. 27 Aug 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489849_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27.
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer look at Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise’s footwear.
CREDIT: Mega

Her tan heeled flip-flops were Gianvito Rossi’s Calypso style, which Kourtney Kardashian has also worn. From the brand’s spring ’19 collection, the shoes are made of tan leather with a 3-inch kitten heel. They are available to shop now on Net-a-Porter.com.

Gianvito Rossi Calypso sandals
The Gianvito Rossi Calypso sandal.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Nonetheless, the ’90s favorite has made a comeback this year, this time with a sleeker silhouette. Other celebrities, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian  have embraced the heeled flip-flop trend, too.

Meanwhile, Holmes’ 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, went for a more casual shoe choice: white sneakers. The teen wore a white collared shirt with puff sleeves and light-washed mom jeans.

Katie Holmes (L) with Suri Cruise in New York Aug. 27.
CREDIT: MEGA
Her shoes were Adidas Superstar Foundation sneakers. The classic, simple kicks are made of leather with a rubber shell-toe and a printed Trefoil logo on the heel. Cruise’s all-white pair is available for $80 in unisex sizing on Adidas.com.

Adidas Superstar Foundation sneakers
Adidas Superstar Foundation sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

