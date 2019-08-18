Katie Holmes Takes On the High Heel Thong Trend in NYC

The latest shoe trends all seem to be ’90s-inspired — and heeled flip-flops are among the styles to come back.
Katie Holmes rode the nostalgia wave in a pair of high-heeled thong sandals Sunday while out and about in New York.
The 40-year-old actress wore a black-and-white striped, knee-length dress underneath a denim jacket.
Holmes’ high heel flip-flops were by Gianvito Rossi.
From the brand’s spring ’19 collection, the shoes are made of tan leather with a 3-inch kitten heel (another ’90s trend). Dubbed the Calypso, the sandals are available to shop now on Net-a-Porter.com with a $695 price tag.
The “Dawson’s Creek” alum pulled together her ensemble with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a quilted red handbag from Chanel.
Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Still, Holmes is hardly the only celebrity to give heeled flip-flops a go this summer. In addition to appearing on the runway, the controversial silhouette has found its way onto the feet of Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney, is also a fan of the trend. The reality star wore the same Gianvito Rossi sandals selected by Holmes during a July outing with daughter Penelope Disick.
Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ street style over the years.
Watch the video below to see Kenneth Cole talk about how to succeed in fashion and more.
Want more?
Katie Holmes Wears an Unusual, Colorful Top With Smart, Simple Sneakers
Katie Holmes Gives This Summer Sandal Trend a Sparkly Upgrade at Yoga With Suri
Katie Holmes’ Floral Dress & Shiny Slides Are the Perfect Summer Combo