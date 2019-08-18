Katie Holmes Takes On the High Heel Thong Trend in NYC

The latest shoe trends all seem to be ’90s-inspired — and heeled flip-flops are among the styles to come back.

Katie Holmes rode the nostalgia wave in a pair of high-heeled thong sandals Sunday while out and about in New York.

Katie Holmes wearing a striped dress with high-heeled thong sandals in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The 40-year-old actress wore a black-and-white striped, knee-length dress underneath a denim jacket.

Holmes’ high heel flip-flops were by Gianvito Rossi.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ heeled thong sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

From the brand’s spring ’19 collection, the shoes are made of tan leather with a 3-inch kitten heel (another ’90s trend). Dubbed the Calypso, the sandals are available to shop now on Net-a-Porter.com with a $695 price tag.

The Gianvito Rossi Calypso sandal. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum pulled together her ensemble with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a quilted red handbag from Chanel.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York Aug. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Thong high heels aren’t everyone’s cup of tea — the style went away by the mid ’00s and is thought by many to be “ugly.” Still, Holmes is hardly the only celebrity to give heeled flip-flops a go this summer. In addition to appearing on the runway, the controversial silhouette has found its way onto the feet of Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney, is also a fan of the trend. The reality star wore the same Gianvito Rossi sandals selected by Holmes during a July outing with daughter Penelope Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Gianvito Rossi’s Calypso sandals out with daughter Penelope. CREDIT: Shutterstock

