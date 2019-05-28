Katie Holmes’ Floral Dress & Shiny Slides Are the Perfect Summer Combo

Now that Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, summer is officially here — and Katie Holmes is celebrating with a seasonably appropriate look.

Despite the late May date, the mid-60s temperatures and overhead clouds in New York today hardly demanded a trip to the beach. Nonetheless, Holmes hit the streets this afternoon in a floral dress and slides that looked summer-ready.

Katie Holmes goes shopping in New York on May 28. CREDIT: Splash News

The 40-year-old wore a navy sheer dress with floral detailing, long sleeves and a tie around the waist.

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress went with shiny black slides — a cute summer style but a potentially risky choice for navigating the dirty streets of NYC. She carried a straw bag and wore layered necklaces that peeked out from under the top buttons of her dress.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her off-duty looks, Holmes often gravitates toward more affordable footwear from brands such as Ugg, Adidas and Converse. The “Batman Begins” star even will coordinate her outfits with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise (whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise).

For the red carpet, Holmes tends to choose more expensive wares. The A-lister attended the 2019 Met Gala this month alongside designer Zac Posen, with whom she’s been friends for years. She wore a purple dress with a halter-style neckline and a dramatic train; her heels were hidden.

Zac Posen and Katie Holmes at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

