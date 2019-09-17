Katie Holmes Blooms in Floral Dress With Classic Pumps in NYC

It may be fall, but Katie Holmes has florals on the brain.

The 40-year-old “Batman Begins” actress was spotted on the streets of New York on Sept. 17 wearing a purple floral dress with puff sleeves and a knee-length hemline.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Sept. 17. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Holmes teamed the springlike dress with classic black pumps. The shoes boasted a pointed silhouette, a stiletto heel and a suedelike upper.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ classic black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Dear Dictator” star tied together her look with a black handbag, layered gold necklaces and Mango sunglasses. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Katie Holmes in a floral dress and classic black pumps. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

While Holmes went with simple pumps that never go out of style today, she has experimented frequently with bolder, more unusual styles in recent weeks.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was out and about Sept. 16 wearing a pair of ’90s-inspired mules. The Acne Studios shoes had a trendy square toe and a block heel; they’re available to shop on Mytheresa.com for $480.

Katie Holmes wearing a trench coat and Acne Studios mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes has tried two other statement-making summer shoe trends as well: big-toe sandals and high-heeled flip-flops. Her pairs were from Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi, respectively.

In addition to designer footwear, the A-lister and 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise are fans of affordable wares from Ugg and Adidas.

