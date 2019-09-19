Katie Holmes Proves Socks and Sandals Can Be Chic on the Front Row at Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Socks and sandals are often thought of as a major fashion no-no — but Katie Holmes made the pairing look surprisingly chic.

The 40-year-old actress opted for the controversial combination today on the front row at Fendi’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show.

Holmes wore a red blazer over a red and black printed midi dress.

Katie Holmes at the Fendi spring ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

For footwear, the “Batman Begins” star selected bow-adorned slingback sandals in a blush colorway. With Milano weather hitting fall temperatures, Holmes layered her sandals over a pair of sheer, nude Fendi socks.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

The shoes and hosiery were perfectly coordinated, both boasting a pattern made out of calligraphy from the label’s former creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. Holmes’ dress was also printed with Lagerfeld’s lettering.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum pulled together her look with a navy Fendi bag.

As Holmes sat front row, famous faces hit the runway, among them Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner on the runway at Fendi spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Jenner wore block-heeled brown pumps at today’s Fendi show, she’s herself no stranger to making socks and sandals high-fashion.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired strappy Jimmy Choo sandals with $17 Wolford socks at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Kendell Jenner wears Jimmy Choo sandals and sheer nude socks at Cannes Film Festival in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

KiKi Layne, Kanye West and Rihanna have all given the socks-and-sandals trend a try as well.

Flip through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ best street style.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Blooms in Floral Dress With Classic Pumps in NYC

Katie Holmes Does the Big-Toe Sandal Trend in NYC With Suri

Katie Holmes Redefines ‘Mom Style’ on the Front Row at Elie Tahari’s NYFW Show