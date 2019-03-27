Katie Holmes Does Denim-on-Denim in Sneakers That Have a Shot of Modern Shine

Katie Holmes braved the windy weather in New York today in a spring trend of denim-on-denim.

The actress stepped out wearing a button-up denim trench, light-wash jeans and a red bandana that matched her red Chanel crossbody purse. The Vanity Case is part of Chanel’s fall ’18 Act 2 bag collection.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York City in a denim ensemble and white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Katie Holmes’ all-white sneakers in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoes were a pair from Alexander McQueen; the white leather sneakers featured a shiny iridescent trim around the ankle and a platform sole, retailing for $530.

Holmes was seen in the same outfit earlier in the day as she strolled through Central Park with Jamie Foxx. The duo then headed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Katie Holmes wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants by Roots Canada with Ugg’s shearling-lined short boots, March 23. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes’ versatile style ranges from matching with her daughter, Suri Cruise, in designer ballet flats to a relaxing in a pair of Uggs to rocking a Zac Posen dress with Alaïa heels; she is a master of all variations of occasion wear.

