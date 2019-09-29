Katie Holmes Pairs Gladiator Sandals With Evening Gown for Global Citizen Festival

Summer is officially in the books, but Katie Holmes is keeping one of the season’s trends alive — the gladiator sandal.

Holmes wore a floral embroidered evening dress from Chloé ($3,150 on the designer’s website) as she hit the streets of New York en route to the Global Citizen Festival Sept. 28.

Katie Holmes in a Chloé dress with gladiator sandals in New York Sept. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 40-year-old actress chose a pair of strappy black gladiator sandals with a buckled ankle strap. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off her midnight blue toenail polish.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ gladiator sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Characterized by wide criss-cross straps, the gladiator dates back to ancient times — when Greek and Roman warriors would suit up in the style for battle. Although the shoe comes in a variety of heights, an ankle-length silhouette like Holmes’ is ideal for women on the shorter side or with thicker calves who want to test out gladiators.

Katie Holmes en route to the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

While Holmes went for summery sandals yesterday, she opted for transitional footwear — pointy-toe, crystal-covered Manolo Blahnik pumps — at the premiere of “The Irishman” on Friday night at the New York Film Festival. She teamed the eye-catching shoes with a pussy-bow blouse and lacy skirt, both by Marc Jacobs.

Katie Holmes at the “The Irishman” film premiere, Sept. 27 during the New York Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In general, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum is willing to experiment when it comes to her wardrobe. Footwear favorites include Christian Louboutin big-toe mules, Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thong sandals and Ugg shearling boots.

