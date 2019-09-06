Katie Holmes Redefines ‘Mom Style’ on the Front Row at Elie Tahari’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes is all over the New York Fashion Week scene for spring ’20 collections. Yesterday, she joined Jamie Chung, Chanel Iman and more for Elie Tahari’s show at Spring Studios.

Sitting front row, the actress chose a layered look with a white tank under a jean jacket topped by a knit cream cardigan. She matched them with a set of tight black leather pants.

Katie Holmes sitting front row at Elie Tahari’s spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ leather booties. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her shoe-of-choice was a pair of pointed-toe black leather booties with a skinny heel and side zip.

Holmes often wears casual sweaters and denim when out and about with her daughter Suri Cruise but the fitted leather pants and sharply-pointed boots of her NYFW look add an edgy and on-trend touch for the NYC mom on-the-go.

Holmes sat next to fellow actress Chung, who sported a patterned jacket and pant set with strappy black leather sandals embellished with metal accents.

Katie Holmes (L) and Jamie Chung sitting front row at Elie Tahari’s spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week, Sep. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

Holmes took a moment after the presentation to pose with the designer, who kept it casual in black pants, a black button-up over a blue undershirt and chunky black sneakers.

Elie Tahari and Katie Holmes at Tahari’s spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week, Sep. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

Wednesday night, the “Ray Donovan” star attended a dinner for Zimmermann wearing a similar set of little black booties, a trend that is coming in just in time for fall styles.

Katie Holmes in a lace dress and black booties. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

