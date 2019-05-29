Katie Holmes Brings Back ’00s Style in Bootcut Jeans & Elastic-Back Flats

Katie Holmes is making a case for aughts fashion.

The 40-year-old hit the streets of New York yesterday wearing an outfit that felt like it had been plucked straight out of her ’00s wardrobe.

On top, Holmes went with a red blouse that had puff sleeves and a high neckline. She teamed it with medium-wash bootcut jeans.

Katie Holmes chats on the phone in New York while wearing bootcut jeans and slingback flats. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” star opted for black leather flats with a pointed silhouette and an elastic back.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ flats. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun and accessorized with layered bracelets.

Katie Holmes in 2005 wearing bootcut jeans and ballet flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to off-duty fashion, Holmes tends to go with more affordable shoe styles, favoring comfy footwear from brands like Ugg, Adidas and Converse. She often twins with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

Related Katie Holmes' Floral Dress & Shiny Slides Are the Perfect Summer Combo Katie Holmes Shows Some Unexpected Edge in Head-to-Toe Leather at Chanel Dinner Katie Holmes Combats the Rainy Weather With the Brightest Outfit

On the red carpet, however, luxury wares are her go-to. At the 2019 Met Gala this month, the “Jack and Jill” actress stepped out in style alongside designer Zac Posen. She wore a purple dress with a halter-style neckline by the designer. Her shoes — a pair of Jimmy Choo heels — were not visible underneath the floor-length gown.

Zac Posen and Katie Holmes at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ best street style over the years.

Below, see Arielle Charnas of Something Navy talk her secrets to Instagram success and more.

Want more?

Katie Holmes’ Floral Dress & Shiny Slides Are the Perfect Summer Combo

Katie Holmes Shows Some Unexpected Edge in Head-to-Toe Leather at Chanel Dinner

Katie Holmes Flatters Her Feet With a Blue Pedi and Matching Strappy Sandals at CinemaCon