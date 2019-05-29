Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Brings Back ’00s Style in Bootcut Jeans & Elastic-Back Flats

By Ella Chochrek
Katie Holmes
2007
2005
2005
2008
Katie Holmes is making a case for aughts fashion.

The 40-year-old hit the streets of New York yesterday wearing an outfit that felt like it had been plucked straight out of her ’00s wardrobe.

On top, Holmes went with a red blouse that had puff sleeves and a high neckline. She teamed it with medium-wash bootcut jeans.

Katie Holmes, bootcut jeans, slingback flats, celebrity style, nyc, wears a red top and jeans in New York City.
Katie Holmes chats on the phone in New York while wearing bootcut jeans and slingback flats.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” star opted for black leather flats with a pointed silhouette and an elastic back.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes' flats.
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ flats.
CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun and accessorized with layered bracelets.

Katie Holmes in 2005 wearing bootcut jeans and ballet flats.
Katie Holmes in 2005 wearing bootcut jeans and ballet flats.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to off-duty fashion, Holmes tends to go with more affordable shoe styles, favoring comfy footwear from brands like Ugg, Adidas and Converse. She often twins with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

On the red carpet, however, luxury wares are her go-to. At the 2019 Met Gala this month, the “Jack and Jill” actress stepped out in style alongside designer Zac Posen. She wore a purple dress with a halter-style neckline by the designer. Her shoes — a pair of Jimmy Choo heels — were not visible underneath the floor-length gown.

Zac Posen and Katie Holmes at the 2019 Met Gala.
Zac Posen and Katie Holmes at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

