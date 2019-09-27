Katie Holmes Suits Up in Gabriela Hearst and Nude Pumps

Katie Holmes stepped out in the perfect set for fall yesterday to attend and speak at the press conference for Global Citizen’s announcement of their new campaign, Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.

The actress was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a navy suit from Gabriela Hearst and holding a nude clutch.

Katie Holmes steps out in Brooklyn in a Gabriela Hearst suit, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ nude heels. CREDIT: Splash News

She matched her clutch to her also nude pointed-toe leather heels for the conference.

Holmes was joined by the likes of Hugh Jackman, Janelle Monae, Pharrell Williams and more to announce the organization’s new year-long campaign to get the globe moving back in a sustainable direction.

Katie Holmes at the Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream press conference, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Global Citizen’s festival this year takes place Saturday in Central Park in New York with headliners Queen & Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, One Republic, H.E.R. and Carole King performing for fans that earned tickets by taking action.

Fans could download the Global Citizen app and perform tasks like Tweeting, calling government officials and more to earn chances to win tickets to the free ticketed event.

