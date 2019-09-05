Katie Holmes Mixes Leather & Lace at Zimmermann NYFW Party

With New York Fashion Week festivities just beginning, Katie Holmes is proving she’s got chic style on lock.

The 40-year-old actress attended Zimmermann’s NYFW dinner and store party last night in an all-black look that smartly combined leather and lace.

Katie Holmes at a Zimmermann party during NYFW. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

Holmes sported a lacy frock by the Australian label, which featured an asymmetric hemline, a V-neck and spaghetti straps. The dress is available for purchase on Farfetch.com for $615. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum layered a blazer over the dress.

For footwear, Holmes went with a pair of leather boots, which had a pointed toe and a curved heel.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

While head-to-toe black never goes out of style — particularly in New York — monochrome dressing is a big trend at the moment. Sporting one shade from head to heel creates a seamlessly coordinated look, regardless of whether the wearer spent a lot of time pulling together the outfit.

Katie Holmes in a lace dress and black booties. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

When it comes to her personal style sensibility, Holmes is a fan of classic style with a modern twist. Her wardrobe includes a mix of accessibly priced and designer footwear, from brands like Christian Louboutin, Adidas and Ugg.

Other attendees of Zimmermann’s party included Nicky Hilton, Athena Calderone and Katie Lee Joel. The brand’s spring ’20 runway show will be held Monday at 12 p.m.

