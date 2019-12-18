Katie Holmes’ Bundled-Up Birthday Look Includes a Fuzzy Coat + White Sneakers

Katie Holmes kicked off her 41st birthday with a cozy outfit this morning as she stepped for a coffee run in frigid New York.

To brave the below freezing temperatures, the actress bundled up in a fuzzy brown teddy coat. (The oversize, collared coat appeared to be from Max Mara.) Underneath the coat, Holmes kept things ultracasual, choosing a charcoal gray sweatsuit consisting of a hoodie and matching pants.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York to get coffee on Dec. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ white Common Projects sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The comfy vibe continued to the A-lister’s footwear, a pair of understated white Common Projects sneakers. Called the Original Achilles, the style Holmes chose is all white save for a foil-stamped factory ID at the heel. The kicks are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com for $411.

Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Holmes completed her look with a black tote bag, a gray beanie and oversize sunglasses.

When it comes to street style, the “Logan Lucky” star has her favorites, including Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers, Acne Studios mom mules and Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thong sandals.

Today’s Common Projects kicks are part of Holmes’ regular rotation, and this is the second time she’s been spotted in them this month. She teamed the kicks with a teddy coat and checked pants while out and about in New York on Dec. 6.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York in a teddy coat and Common Projects sneakers, Dec. 6. CREDIT: Splash News

