Katie Holmes Takes On the Big-Toe Sandal Trend Out in NYC With Suri

By Ella Chochrek
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes is into this controversial summer shoe trend: big-toe sandals.

The 40-year-old rewore a pair of Christian Louboutin mules highlighting the digit while out and about in New York with daughter Suri Cruise yesterday.

Holmes sported a fall-like ensemble: a fuzzy, periwinkle-colored sweater and a brown midi skirt.

Katie Holmes in New York on Sept. 15.
Katie Holmes in New York on Sept. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Katie Holmes' shoes.
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The actress accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a brown leather bag with woven detailing.

While the outfit was mostly autumnal, the Louboutin mules served as a transitional shoe for the “Dawson’s Creek” alum. The sandals are made of supple leather with wide, minimalistic straps and a 2-inch block heel. Taking inspiration from ’90s style — mules and kitten heels were both major trends of the decade — the shoe is available to shop at Net-a-Porter.com for $695.

Christian Louboutin's Viberta mules.
Christian Louboutin’s Viberta mules.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Shoes accentuating the largest toe were trending for spring ’19, appearing first on the runway at Y/Project’s Paris Fashion Week show. The celebrity set was into the unusual style, with stars including Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Julianne Hough hopping on the trend.

While Holmes opted for a summery pair of shoes, Suri has moved onto fall footwear. The 13-year-old teamed a pair of brown knee-high boots with a dandelion yellow sweater and a daisy-print skirt. She wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a pink hairband.

Suri Cruise (L) and Katie Holmes walking the streets of NYC.
Suri Cruise (L) and Katie Holmes walking the streets of NYC.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Suri (L) and Katie Holmes' shoes.
A close-up look at Suri (L) and Katie Holmes’ shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in the big-toe sandal trend.

