Katie Holmes Takes On the Big-Toe Sandal Trend Out in NYC With Suri

Katie Holmes is into this controversial summer shoe trend: big-toe sandals.
The 40-year-old rewore a pair of Christian Louboutin mules highlighting the digit while out and about in New York with daughter Suri Cruise yesterday.
Holmes sported a fall-like ensemble: a fuzzy, periwinkle-colored sweater and a brown midi skirt.
The actress accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a brown leather bag with woven detailing.
While the outfit was mostly autumnal, the Louboutin mules served as a transitional shoe for the “Dawson’s Creek” alum. The sandals are made of supple leather with wide, minimalistic straps and a 2-inch block heel. Taking inspiration from ’90s style — mules and kitten heels were both major trends of the decade — the shoe is available to shop at Net-a-Porter.com for $695.
Shoes accentuating the largest toe were trending for spring ’19, appearing first on the runway at Y/Project’s Paris Fashion Week show. The celebrity set was into the unusual style, with stars including Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Julianne Hough hopping on the trend.
While Holmes opted for a summery pair of shoes, Suri has moved onto fall footwear. The 13-year-old teamed a pair of brown knee-high boots with a dandelion yellow sweater and a daisy-print skirt. She wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a pink hairband.
