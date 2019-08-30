Katie Holmes Does the Big-Toe Shoes Trend With a Chic Outfit in NYC

Katie Holmes was snapped out and about in NYC this afternoon wearing one of summer’s favorite shoe styles embraced by influencers and other famous names.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum enjoyed an outing wearing a brown plaid pencil skirt that cut just below the knee with a plain white cotton tee. She accessorized by adding a sleek black leather belt, a selection of understated gold jewelry, oversized sunglasses and a black leather 3.1 Phillip Lim “Alix” shoulder bag featuring a slanted paper-clip fastening.

Katie Holmes wearing a brown plaid skirt with a white top and nude mules in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Katie Holmes wearing Christian Louboutin mules. CREDIT: Splash

The purse is available to shop for just under $900 on Farfetch.com. The 40-year-old actress also carried a sand-colored canvas tote bag.

Katie Holmes accessorized with a black leather 3.1 Phillip Lim “Alix” shoulder bag featuring a paper-clip fastening. CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, she showed off the minimalist shoe trend with a pair of nude leather Christian Louboutin mule sandals accented with signature red soles. The shoes were designed with a toe-strap that separated the big toe from the rest of her piggies. Celebrities and influencers were spotted in the silhouette throughout summer.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes wearing nude leather Christian Louboutin mules featuring a chunky block heel and signature bright red soles. CREDIT: Splash

