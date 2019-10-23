Katie Holmes Nails Fall Fashion in Beige Blazer & Classic Black Pumps

Katie Holmes is proving she’s the master of fall fashion.

The 40-year-old actress nailed yet another autumnal look yesterday while out and about in New York.

Holmes looked business-chic in a tan blazer with gold buttons worn over straight-leg, medium-wash jeans.

Katie Holmes looks chic in a tan blazer, straight-leg jeans and black pumps in New York Oct. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum reached for classic black pumps — a no-fail style appropriate for any temperature. Holmes’ pair featured a low-cut topline, a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel. They appeared to have a suede upper.

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ classic black pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The A-lister completed her ensemble with silver-framed sunglasses and a sleek leather tote bag.

Later in the day, Holmes stepped out to the opening of the new Nordstrom NYC flagship. For the occasion, she wore a little black dress and simple pumps — layering polka-dot tights underneath the LBD to account for the drop in NYC temperatures.

Katie Holmes at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store opening party on Oct. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

While Holmes doesn’t have a shoe deal, she’s a street style favorite and willing to try more trend-forward styles in addition to the plain pumps — such as high-heeled flip-flops or big-toe sandals. She is a front row Fashion Week fixture, having nabbed seats for top shows like Fendi and Elie Tahari. Additionally, the “Batman Begins” star is a close pal of designer Zac Posen, who was her date for the 2019 Met Gala.

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Katie Holmes’ shoe style.

