Katie Holmes Rocks Retro Adidas Superstars for Stroll With a Dolce & Gabbana-Clad Suri Cruise

It’s finally getting a little bit warmer in New York City, and Katie Holmes dressed for the weather as she stepped out with Suri Cruise yesterday.

The 40-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum showed off a chic denim look as she hit the pavement with her 12-year-old daughter. She wore a long blue denim coat over a gray rainbow accent crewneck sweater paired with dark denim jeans and retro Adidas Superstar sneakers.

Katie Holmes takes a stroll in New York City with daughter Suri Cruise on Wednesday. CREDIT: Splash

Holmes rocked Superstars with red detailing throughout as opposed to the more commonly seen white and black colorway. The white leather shell toe shoe, which was first introduced in 1969, retails for $90. Meanwhile, Cruise donned a navy wool-blend Dolce & Gabbana duffle coat featuring fun, colorful patches with bubblegum pink pants. For shoes, she sported glittery champagne-hued flats with a rounded toe. She went without socks.

A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing retro white leather Adidas Superstar sneakers with red stripes. CREDIT: Splash

Holmes’ stylish mini-me also appeared to wear a blue high-neck top underneath her coat and completed things by accessorizing with a pink flower hair clip.

A close-up look at Suri Cruise wearing a pair of glittery flats. CREDIT: Splash

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise together over the years.

Want more?

Katie Holmes’ 40th Birthday: Gucci Boots, a Rainbow Sweater & Jamie Foxx