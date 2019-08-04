Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shops in Sheer Leggings and Nike Sneakers

By Mario Abad
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Katherine Schwarzenegger continues to make athleisure look cool.

The author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was spotted doing some shopping in L.A. yesterday in a pair of black leggings with sheer panels, a black lightweight hoodie, black sunglasses, and white Nike sneakers.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shopping in L.A.
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Schwarzenegger enjoys strolling around the city in comfortable, casual gear. Leggings, baseball caps, tank tops and sunglasses are her go-to uniform for running errands. Just a few days ago, she was spotted in a similar get-up, wearing plain leggings, a white tank, baseball cap, and giant tote bag. On that occasion, she favored simple black slides to get moving.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out and about in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Schwarzenegger married actor Chris Pratt this summer in a custom Armani wedding gown. The Italian designer created the looks for the entire party, including the groom and bridesmaids.

