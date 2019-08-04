Katherine Schwarzenegger Shops in Sheer Leggings and Nike Sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger continues to make athleisure look cool.
The author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was spotted doing some shopping in L.A. yesterday in a pair of black leggings with sheer panels, a black lightweight hoodie, black sunglasses, and white Nike sneakers.
Schwarzenegger enjoys strolling around the city in comfortable, casual gear. Leggings, baseball caps, tank tops and sunglasses are her go-to uniform for running errands. Just a few days ago, she was spotted in a similar get-up, wearing plain leggings, a white tank, baseball cap, and giant tote bag. On that occasion, she favored simple black slides to get moving.
Schwarzenegger married actor Chris Pratt this summer in a custom Armani wedding gown. The Italian designer created the looks for the entire party, including the groom and bridesmaids.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
