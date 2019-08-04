Katherine Schwarzenegger Shops in Sheer Leggings and Nike Sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger continues to make athleisure look cool.

The author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was spotted doing some shopping in L.A. yesterday in a pair of black leggings with sheer panels, a black lightweight hoodie, black sunglasses, and white Nike sneakers.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shopping in L.A. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Schwarzenegger enjoys strolling around the city in comfortable, casual gear. Leggings, baseball caps, tank tops and sunglasses are her go-to uniform for running errands. Just a few days ago, she was spotted in a similar get-up, wearing plain leggings, a white tank, baseball cap, and giant tote bag. On that occasion, she favored simple black slides to get moving.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out and about in Los Angeles. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Schwarzenegger married actor Chris Pratt this summer in a custom Armani wedding gown. The Italian designer created the looks for the entire party, including the groom and bridesmaids.

