Watch Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Do a Handstand in Heels on the Red Carpet at ESPY Awards 2019

Entrances are everything when you arrive at a party, and gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores 10s across the board for hers.

The UCLA athlete had everyone’s attention Wednesday in Los Angeles when she performed a handstand in heels on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi performs a handstand at the 2019 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Ohashi had on a white, sheer jumpsuit with floral appliqué completed by a pair of matching sandals that had glitter-embellished straps across the toe and ankle. Set on a nearly 3.5-inch stiletto heel, Twitter went wild over the feat.

Katelyn Ohashi arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that she won the Best Viral Moment award for scoring a perfect 10 during a floor exercise routine this year. The Bruins star’s perfect performance has received more than 40 million YouTube views.

Skechers ambassador Denise Austin and her daughter Katie showed some impressive moves in heels, too. The fitness experts synchronized a flexing pose in the air, taking a giant leap in evening gowns and sandals. Katie had on a strapless red high-low dress with gold sandals, and Denise also embraced metallic in gold python-embossed sandals with a navy blue dress.

Katie Austin (L) and Denise Austin at the 2019 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Katie Austin (L) and Denise Austin at the 2019 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

