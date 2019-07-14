Sign up for our newsletter today!

Stan Smith Gifts Kate Middleton a Special Signed Sneaker for Prince Louis at the Wimbledon Men’s Finals

By Allie Fasanella
kate middleton and prince william wimbledon men's finals
Kate Middleton and Prince William watch the men's finals at Wimbledon on July 14.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tennis legend Stan Smith gifted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a special signed sneaker for their 1-year-old son, Prince Louis, at the Wimbledon men’s finals today.

The former world No. 1, who’s iconic Adidas tennis shoe was released back in 1971, was photographed handing Kate Middleton a tiny white trainer signed with gold writing that read, “To Louis.” Smith won Wimbledon in 1972 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in ’87.

stan smith, signed sneaker, kate middleton, wimbledon finals, prince louis gift
Stan Smith hands Kate Middleton a signed Adidas Stan Smith sneaker signed for Prince Louis.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton, 37, showed off a pale blue Emilia Wickstead midi dress paired with pointy nude suede ankle-strap pumps to watch Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head.

adidas stan smith, signed sneaker, prince louis gift
A closer look at the signed sneaker reading “To Louis,” in gold.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three, who watched the women’s finals with sister-in-law Meghan Markle yesterday, accessorized her elegant look with pearl drop earrings, a watch, sunglasses and an embroidered clutch.

kate middleton, wimbledon men's finals
Kate Middleton wearing a light blue dress Emilia Wickstead dress at the Wimbledon men’s finals on Sunday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a gray blazer worn over a blue shirt that coordinated with his wife’s frock in the same hue. Navy trousers and dark brown suede lace-up shoes completed his outfit.

kate middleton, prince william, wimbledon men's finals
Kate Middleton and Prince William walk to the Royal Box on Centre Court for the men’s finals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

