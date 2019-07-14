Stan Smith Gifts Kate Middleton a Special Signed Sneaker for Prince Louis at the Wimbledon Men’s Finals

Tennis legend Stan Smith gifted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a special signed sneaker for their 1-year-old son, Prince Louis, at the Wimbledon men’s finals today.
The former world No. 1, who’s iconic Adidas tennis shoe was released back in 1971, was photographed handing Kate Middleton a tiny white trainer signed with gold writing that read, “To Louis.” Smith won Wimbledon in 1972 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in ’87.
Middleton, 37, showed off a pale blue Emilia Wickstead midi dress paired with pointy nude suede ankle-strap pumps to watch Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head.
The mother of three, who watched the women’s finals with sister-in-law Meghan Markle yesterday, accessorized her elegant look with pearl drop earrings, a watch, sunglasses and an embroidered clutch.
Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a gray blazer worn over a blue shirt that coordinated with his wife’s frock in the same hue. Navy trousers and dark brown suede lace-up shoes completed his outfit.
Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.
Want more?
Kate Middleton’s Kids Steal the Show in Adorable Outfits at Charity Polo Match