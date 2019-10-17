Kate Middleton Broke a Major Tradition with This Outfit She Wore in Lahore

Today, on the third full day of the royal tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore by plane.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed with a shawl by Maheem Khan and pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She carried a clutch bag by Mulberry England.

Kate Middleton arrives in Lahore Pakistan wearing a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed a shawl by Maheem Khan, pumps by Gianvito Rossi and carrying a bag by Mulberry England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But while sticklers for tradition might be horrified to see that she was wearing white after Labor Day, she carried off the ensemble with aplomb and it’s unlikely that most people either cared or noticed.

Next stop was the SOS Children’s village where the couple met the children and Kate made a speech.

Kate Middleton at the SOS Children’s Village, Lahore Pakistan wearing a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed a shawl by Maheem Khan, pumps by Gianvito Rossi and carrying a bag by Mulberry England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal couple still have a busy schedule today. They will visit the Badshahi Mosque where they will attend an interfaith meeting and tour the Shaukat Memorial Cancer Hospital which Princess Diana visited in 1991.

They will then attend a cricket showcase at the National Academy where they will meet some well-known international cricketers and are likely have a go at the game themselves.

Royal watchers may recall that last time Middleton joined a cricket match in India, she wore a pair of wedge sandals. Her current Gianvito Rossi pumps are unlikely to pass muster so all eyes on the Duchess’ feet later on.

A close-up of Kate Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps, Lahore, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, the couple visited Himalayan foothills in Northern Pakistan where Kate wore a traditional Chitrali hat and cloak similar to those Princess Diana wore for her own visit in 1991. However, she later switched to a more vibrant version, with a feather in spring ’20’s favorite shade of hot pink.

Kate Middleton wears a traditional Pakistani hat with a feature in spring ’20 favorite shade of hot pink, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wears a traditional Pakistani hat with a feature in spring ’20 favorite shade of hot pink, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

