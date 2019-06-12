Kate Middleton Stuns in Shoulder-Baring White Dress and Sparkly Two-Toned Glitter Pumps

Kate Middleton turned heads as she arrived for the Action on Addiction Gala dinner in London tonight — just one day after appearing at a sheep farm with Prince William in a pair of chunky suede See by Chloé Mozart boots.
The Duchess of Cambridge braved the rainy weather in a chic white off-the-shoulder dress by Brazilian fashion designer Barbara Casasola. She wore the same ankle-skimming gown with long sleeves to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award in July 2016.
For shoes, she reached for Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps featuring a silver and dusk blue fireball glitter dégradé finish. The 4-inch style boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette comes with a price tag of $725.
The 37-year-old duchess further accessorized with a silvery satin clutch and drop earrings.
