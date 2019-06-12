Kate Middleton Stuns in Shoulder-Baring White Dress and Sparkly Two-Toned Glitter Pumps

Kate Middleton turned heads as she arrived for the Action on Addiction Gala dinner in London tonight — just one day after appearing at a sheep farm with Prince William in a pair of chunky suede See by Chloé Mozart boots.

The Duchess of Cambridge braved the rainy weather in a chic white off-the-shoulder dress by Brazilian fashion designer Barbara Casasola. She wore the same ankle-skimming gown with long sleeves to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award in July 2016.

Kate Middleton arriving at the Action on Addiction Gala dinner in London on June 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, she reached for Jimmy Choo’s Romy pumps featuring a silver and dusk blue fireball glitter dégradé finish. The 4-inch style boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette comes with a price tag of $725.

Kate Middleton wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola with silver and blue glitter Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old duchess further accessorized with a silvery satin clutch and drop earrings.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton wearing Jimmy Choo Romy pumps in silver and dusk blue fireball glitter dégradé. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Kate Middleton’s glamorous style.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Recycles Her Fascinator From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton Wears a Romantic Dress With Ruffles for State Dinner With the Trump Family