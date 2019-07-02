Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton certainly knows how to make an appearance.

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised attendees on the second day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, receiving a warm welcome as she took the stands to watch the action at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Kate Middleton makes an appearance on the second day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. CREDIT: James Marsh/Shutterstock

The royal was appropriately dressed for the occasion, wearing a white tea-length dress from London-based brand Suzannah. Inspired by the popular ’40s wiggle dress, the piece featured a skimming fit over the bodice and a lightweight silk skirt. It was also contoured with delicate pin-tucks and cinched at the waist with a matching belt to flaunt Middleton’s waistline. Buttons lined down the center, with cuffed half-sleeves that proved chic and sophisticated.

For footwear, the duchess opted for a classic: Gianvito Rossi’s Piper 85 pumps. The black shoes came with an inches-high block heel and a sharp pointed toe, with a leather insole for comfort and a suede finish for an elegant yet versatile look. Middleton has often stepped out in the Italian luxury label’s coveted designs, owning pairs such as the Mila ankle-strap d’Orsay heels as well as the brand’s signature 105 suede and leather pumps.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: James Marsh/Shutterstock

The duchess finished off her ensemble with shapely black sunglasses and an Alexander McQueen mini-handbag. She took a seat not in the royal box, but next to British tennis players Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong.

Kate Middleton wears a white tea-length dress by British brand Suzannah, paired with Gianvito Rossi ’s black suede pumps. CREDIT: James Marsh/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Kate Middleton’s go-to shoes.

Watch FN’s interview with these top shoe players.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears Her Favorite Espadrille Wedges Twice in One Week

More People Want to Buy Meghan Markle’s Shoes Than Kate Middleton’s, According to Lyst