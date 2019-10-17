Kate Middleton Removed Her Shoes for This Mosque Visit but Kept Her Stockings on

For their second official engagement of the day today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan’s capital city Lahore.

Kate Middleton swapped her first outfit of the day, a white shalwar kameez, for another, this time in a beautiful shade of turquoise. This second ensemble is by Maheen Khan.

Kate Middleton wearing a turquoise shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan at the Badshahi Mosque, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And just like yesterday’s traditional embroidered cloak and feathered hat, this outfit too bears more than a passing resemblance to one worn by Princess Diana when she visited the country in 1991. The latter was a little jazzier. But in any event, there was another important distinction.

Princess Diana wore a similar color when she visited Pakistan in 1991. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton was in a mosque, and even though she and Prince William were participating in an interfaith meeting, she still removed her shoes out of respect.

She didn’t remove her tan-colored stockings though. She may have flouted style protocol earlier by wearing white after Labor Day but one can’t rebel too much in one day.

Kate Middleton kept her stockings on for this Lahore mosque visit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal couple still have a busy schedule today. They are due to attend a cricket showcase at the National Academy where they will meet some well-known international cricketers and are likely have a go at the game themselves. Kate may or may not wear shoes. Or tights.

Kate Middleton wearing a turquoise shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan at the Badshahi Mosque, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

