Kate Middleton Recycles Her Fascinator From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton picked out the perfect accessory — an over-the-top yellow fascinator — for a chic appearance at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade in London today.

The 37-year-old sported a pastel yellow dress from Alexander McQueen, which featured long sleeves and a V-neckline. The coat perfectly matched her fascinator: an asymmetric Philip Treacy hat with floral trim detailing. She wore her hair in a slick bun underneath the hat and accessorized with pearl and diamond drop earrings.

Kate Middleton gives a wave at Trooping the Colour. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess’ hat was a rewear — as she selected the same piece for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 2018 wedding. Last year, Middleton styled the fascinator with a white long-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress (also a recycled item) and shiny nude pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at the 2018 royal wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the second consecutive year, the University of St. Andrews alum sat next to Camilla Parker-Bowles in her carriage. The duo was joined in the carriage by Prince Harry and Markle as well. Parker-Bowles looked chic in a mint green long-sleeved dress with a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Camilla Parker-Bowles and Kate Middleton sharing a carriage at Trooping the Colour. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Last year, Middleton and Parker-Bowles both opted for icy blue looks at Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale blue dress by Alexander McQueen with an elaborate fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

