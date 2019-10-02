Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Pops in Teal Dress & Pumps to Match in London

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton made a splash in head-to-toe teal today for a visit to the Aga Khan Centre in London.

The 37-year-old royal sported an ARoss Girl x Soler dress. Made of silk georgette, the dress features an elasticized waist and blouson sleeves. It’s available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com — marked down by 60% from $1,390 to $556.

Kate Middleton wearing an ARoss Girl x Soler dress with Emmy London pumps in London on Oct. 2.
Kate Middleton wearing an ARoss Girl x Soler dress with Emmy London pumps in London on Oct. 2.
CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

For footwear, the University of St. Andrews alum went with green Emmy London Rebecca pumps. The sleek court shoes are a go-to of Middleton’s, who likes to recycle her most loved wardrobe items. Designed and handmade in London, the Rebecca features a 4.5-inch heel set straight to flatter the foot. It’s available in dark green for $455 on the brand’s site.

Kate Middleton, emmy London, court shoes, pumps, celebrity style, October 2019
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Emmy London pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with Zeen earrings and an Emmy London clutch in the same shade as her shoes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Aga Khan Centre in London Oct. 2.
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Aga Khan Centre in London Oct. 2.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Known for championing British brands, Middleton has many classic pumps in her wardrobe rotation, including pairs from Rupert Sanderson, Tod’s and L.K. Bennett.

The mother of three owns Emmy London’s Rebecca in several colorways, and she’s sported this green pair before. The stilettos were her choice for Anzac Day in London this April. Then, she teamed the pumps with a Catherine Walker coat dress, Kiki McDonough jewels and a Rosie Olivia fascinator.

Kate Middleton attending Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey on April 25 wearing Emmy London's Rebecca pumps and a Catherine Walker coat dress.
Kate Middleton attending Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey on April 25 wearing Emmy London’s Rebecca pumps and a Catherine Walker coat dress.
CREDIT: Ray Tang/Shutterstock

