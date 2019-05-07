Kate Middleton Channels Nautical Style in Stripes & One of Her Go-To Shoe Brands

Kate Middleton went for an on-theme look on Tuesday in London as she and Prince William announced the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta, a major sailing competition that will see the duo go head-to-head this summer.

Kate Middleton steps out in stripes with Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The mother of three sported a nautical look featuring a white and navy striped long-sleeve top tucked into high-waisted button-front trousers.

For footwear, she went with navy suede pumps from one of her go-to labels: Gianvito Rossi. The Piper style is a pointed toe pump with a walkable 3.3-inch block heel. While not currently available to shop in the same dark blue shade as Middleton’s, the heels can be purchased for $665 in a black colorway on Gianvito Rossi’s website.

Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps. CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi

The University of St. Andrews alumna pulled together her outfit with a bright red clutch and sparkly earrings.

Kate Middleton steps out of the car in London on May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday marked a big day for the British royal family, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, a son.

Middleton and Prince William discussed the birth at their outing.

“We’re absolutely thrilled, and we’re looking forward to seeing him in the next few days, when he’s quieted down,” said the prince. “I’m very pleased to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”

