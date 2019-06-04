Kate Middleton Wears a Romantic Dress With Ruffles for State Dinner With the Trump Family

Kate Middleton represented her country in chic style tonight clad in a dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge had on a white ruffled lace floor-length gown when she arrived for the U.S. State dinner at Buckingham Palace, where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania enjoyed a meal with members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen during the U.S. State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton’s footwear was hidden under the skirt hem, but she accessorized with plenty of bling, including the Lover’s Knot tiara — which she has worn at past State Dinners. Prince William joined his wife at the soiree wearing a black suit with dark shoes.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, the evening’s host, looked elegant in an embellished white gown with a silver purse and shoes to match. President Trump escorted the Queen inside the banquet room as the first lady followed behind. Melania looked opted for a custom Dior silk crepe gown and white pumps.

Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump at the U.S. State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump (R) wearing a custom Christian Dior Couture spring ’19 gown with Queen Elizabeth II. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka, the president’s daughter from his first marriage to Ivana, wore a light blue dress by Carolina Herrera that retails for nearly $11,000. The gown was designed in silk taffeta with floral sparkle embroidery. The slit at the center of the skirt gave way to a glimpse of her shoes, which were blue pumps with crystal embellishments around the toebed.

Ivanka Trump wears Carolina Herrera at the U.S. State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

