This morning in London Kate Middleton and Prince William visited London based mental health charity Shout to meet the staff and volunteers working behind the scenes.
The Duchess wore a jacket by Smythe in the aptly named Prince of Wales check and a pair of eggplant colored pants by British high street label Joseph. She pulled together the look with a pair of black suede Gianvito Rossi heeled pumps with a very of-the-moment chunky block heel. The jacket, a fashion forward update on a royal classic, comes in at $795 and the shoes cost $695.
All the labels, sported today are tried and tested favorites with Middleton. As every busy woman knows, it’s easier to pull together a work orientated look when you’re choosing from a repertoire of labels you know will suit you.
During the event held at the Troubadour White City Theatre in West London he capital, the royal couple learned more about the charity’s work. It provides vulnerable people immediate support via text message.
On Monday, Middleton attended Kate Middleton the Festival of Remembrance in Kensington, London wearing a navy, long-sleeved dress with sheer black tights. When it came to shoes she revisited the same Jimmy Choo’s Romy court shoe she’d worn at last years celebration.
