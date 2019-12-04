Kate Middleton Wears a Festive Look With Hiker Boots at Christmas Tree Farm

Kate Middleton is ready for the holidays.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked festive in red and green today as she visited the Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, U.K.

Kate recycled her Perfect Moment red puffer jacket, wearing it over a green pullover and dark skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton in a Perfect Moment jacket, skinny jeans and Berghaus boots at a Christmas tree farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, U.K., Dec. 4. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Berghaus boots. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The duchess completed her look with dark brown Berghaus Supalite II GTX Women’s Walking Boots. The waterproof, technical boots are constructed of British leather inside and out, with a shock-absorbent sole featuring an anti-clog lug pattern. They are available for purchase on Amazon.com for about $121.

Berghaus Supalite II GTX Women’s Walking Boots. CREDIT: Amazon.com

Kate marked a new royal patronage today: Family Action. The British charity, founded in the 1800s, provides support for families, including mental health services and financial contributions for education.

Kate Middleton in a Perfect Moment jacket, skinny jeans and Berghaus boots at a Christmas tree farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, U.K., Dec. 4. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, the University of St. Andrews alumna attended a reception at Buckingham Palace in London for NATO world leaders. She looked chic in a green dress, wearing her hair in loose waves and accessorized with diamond drop earrings.

This evening, The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception hosted by The Queen at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the @NATO alliance. pic.twitter.com/Gz0xIbsMW3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 3, 2019

The reception marked the 70th anniversary of NATO, with heads of state such as U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on hand. Queen Elizabeth II, Princes Charles, Princess Anne and many other senior members of the royal family attended as well.

See more of Kate Middleton’s favorite boots in the gallery.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears a Lacy Black Gown to the Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton Offers a Lesson in Repeating the Same Bright Outfit

Kate Middleton Wears a Meaningful Piece of Jewelry & Spiky Black Pumps in London