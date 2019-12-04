Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Wears a Festive Look With Hiker Boots at Christmas Tree Farm

By Ella Chochrek
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge marks new patronage of Family Action, Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, UK – 04 Dec 2019
Kate Middleton is ready for the holidays.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked festive in red and green today as she visited the Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, U.K.

Kate recycled her Perfect Moment red puffer jacket, wearing it over a green pullover and dark skinny jeans.

kate middleton, skinny jeans, berghaus boots, brown boots, waterproof boots, hiker boots, green sweater, puffer jacket, perfect moment parka, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge marks new patronage of Family Action, Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, UK - 04 Dec 2019To mark The Duchess of Cambridge's new patronage of Family Action, Her Royal Highness will visit . Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire where she will join families and children who are supported by the charity taking part in Christmas activities Wearing Perfect Moment, Jacket, Worn Before
Kate Middleton in a Perfect Moment jacket, skinny jeans and Berghaus boots at a Christmas tree farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, U.K., Dec. 4.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock
kate middleton, Berghaus Supalite II GTX Women's Walking Boots, skinny jeans, berghaus boots, brown boots, waterproof boots, hiker boots, green sweater, puffer jacket, perfect moment parka, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge marks new patronage of Family Action, Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, UK - 04 Dec 2019To mark The Duchess of Cambridge's new patronage of Family Action, Her Royal Highness will visit . Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire where she will join families and children who are supported by the charity taking part in Christmas activities Wearing Perfect Moment, Jacket, Worn Before
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Berghaus boots.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The duchess completed her look with dark brown Berghaus Supalite II GTX Women’s Walking Boots. The waterproof, technical boots are constructed of British leather inside and out, with a shock-absorbent sole featuring an anti-clog lug pattern. They are available for purchase on Amazon.com for about $121.

Berghaus Supalite II GTX Women's Walking Boots
Berghaus Supalite II GTX Women’s Walking Boots.
CREDIT: Amazon.com

Kate marked a new royal patronage today: Family Action. The British charity, founded in the 1800s, provides support for families, including mental health services and financial contributions for education.

kate middleton, skinny jeans, berghaus boots, brown boots, waterproof boots, hiker boots, green sweater, puffer jacket, perfect moment parka, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge marks new patronage of Family Action, Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, UK - 04 Dec 2019To mark The Duchess of Cambridge's new patronage of Family Action, Her Royal Highness will visit . Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire where she will join families and children who are supported by the charity taking part in Christmas activities Wearing Perfect Moment, Jacket, Worn Before
Kate Middleton in a Perfect Moment jacket, skinny jeans and Berghaus boots at a Christmas tree farm in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, U.K., Dec. 4.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, the University of St. Andrews alumna attended a reception at Buckingham Palace in London for NATO world leaders. She looked chic in a green dress, wearing her hair in loose waves and accessorized with diamond drop earrings.

The reception marked the 70th anniversary of NATO, with heads of state such as U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian President Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on hand. Queen Elizabeth II, Princes Charles, Princess Anne and many other senior members of the royal family attended as well.

See more of Kate Middleton’s favorite boots in the gallery.

