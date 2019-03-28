Kate Middleton Shows How to Wear Combat Boots With Skinny Jeans

Kate Middleton doesn’t get a chance to dress down much, but she knows how to pull off a casual look with the best of them.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her more laid-back style as she headed to the Scouts headquarters at London’s Gilwell Park today, wearing a cozy burgundy sweater — it appears to be a J.Crew top she’s worn before — with slim-fitting black skinny jeans and a cargo jacket.

Kate Middleton steps out to meet Scouts on March 28. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

For footwear, the University of St. Andrews alum chose See by Chloé’s Mozart combat boots, which are now sold out. The boots feature a rounded toe and stacked heel, with a heavy rubber sole and leather trim detailing.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s boots. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The stylish royal stepped out in the same edgy boots for an engagement on Jan. 15, her first of 2019. Then, she teamed the style with a tweed Dubarry jacket and brown skinny jeans for a similarly dressed-down look.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears See by Chloé hiking boots to visit a London community garden. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

AS she did in January, the mother of three today wore her brunette locks down. She accessorized for the occasion with a tricolored Scouts scarf.

Middleton herself was a Brownie, so it’s fitting that she spent her day with Scouts. They seemed pleased to meet the 37-year-old, who cheered for her and even brought her a bouquet of flowers.

Kate Middleton extends her hand to Scouts on March 28. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

