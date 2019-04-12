Kate Middleton’s Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it Kate Middleton has become a bonafide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist.

When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since.

The 37-year-old often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes or accessories for a fresh look. The duchess also incorporates some low-cost pieces into her wardrobe, mixing in items from mall staples like Zara, Gap and J.Crew.

With her wardrobe so closely followed, it’s no surprise that Middleton is the biggest style influencer in all of Britain (sister-in-law Meghan Markle ranks in at No. 4).

The University of St. Andrews alum’s shoe style is as much followed as anything else. Below, look at some common themes of the footwear she steps out in — including the occasional sneaker.

The Classic Nude Pump

Every woman should have a favorite pair of nude pumps. The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to is Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito pumps in the “Praline” colorway. The shoes feature a pointed silhouette with a slim heel and go with almost anything.

Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossi Gianvito pumps in “Praline.” CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Middleton’s other favorite is L.K. Bennett’s Fern Nappa heel, which retails for $295. She’s stepped out in the style — with its leather upper and a slim stiletto heel — more than a dozen times.

Kate Middleton wears L.K. Bennett pumps on the final day of the Royal tour of Canada in fall 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heels to Match the Dress

An easy way to pull together a look? Matching high heels to a dress. Middleton often opts for shoes a shade or two darker than the dress — a subtle styling effect that forces the eye upward, creating the illusion of a longer frame.

Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson pumps at the 2018 opening of the Composites Technology Center at McLaren Automotive. CREDIT: Shutterstock

White Sneakers for the Win

In recent years, white sneakers are a casual style staple that won’t go away. Middleton rarely steps out in dressed-down looks, but Superga’s classic white sneakers are a favorite of hers. The shoes have been beloved by royals for decades, as Princess Diana chose the style often before her untimely death in 1997.

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers in October 2016 on the royals’ trip to Canada. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stick With What Works

Don’t fix what ain’t broke. Since before she even married Prince William, Middleton has been kicking around in the same pair of Penelope Chilvers boots. The brown boots have tassel detailing and a flat base, offering a casual and comfortable look perfect for adventuring around the world.

Kate Middleton wears her trusty Penelope Chilvers riding boots in October 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Bring Some Edge

In 2019, Middleton hired a new stylist: Virginia “Ginnie” Chadwyck-Healey, a former British Vogue editor. Since Chadwyck-Healey came aboard, the duchess has been showing off a more edgy style, incorporating unexpected lace-up boots into the mix.

Kate Middleton wearing a J.Crew sweater, a Barbour jacket, jeans and See by Chloe Mozart boots in March 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Functional and Cute All-Weather Boots

While the temperatures in London stay relatively mild, Middleton needed heavy-duty snow boots for a 2018 trip to Scandinavia. The mother-of-three went with Sorel boots that had faux fur trim and a waterproof exterior — both fully functional and cute.

Kate Middleton in ski clothes with Sorel boots in Norway in February 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

