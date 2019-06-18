Kate Middleton Wears Romantic Baby Blue Dress & Silver Pumps for Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton is a modern day Cinderella in a chic baby blue dress at the Royal Ascot today.

The 37-year-old sat alongside Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in her carriage as she arrived to day 1 of the race this afternoon.

Kate Middleton wearing Elie Saab with silver pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton is wearing an Elie Saab resort ’20 dress with a sheer overlay, a pussy-bow tie at the neck and customized long sleeves.

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed the romantic pastel dress with pointy-toed silver pumps. The heels appear to be from Gianvito Rossi, one of the royal’s go-to shoe brands.

Kate Middleton at the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The mother of three pulled together her look with a silver clutch and a Philip Treacy hat.

This marks the second day in a row of royal engagements for the duchess. Yesterday, she attended the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress and Prada “Wavy-Cut” heels.

Today is the first day of five in the Royal Ascot. A slew of royal attendees made their way out for the occasion, including 93-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Prince Beatrice. Blue seems to have been the color of choice for many guests, as Beatrice, Eugenie and the queen all are wearing the shade.

Princess Eugenie (L) and Princess Beatrice at the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Ascot. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s style.

Watch the video below to see Arielle Charnas discuss motherhood, the best places to shop for kids and more.

Want more?

More People Want to Buy Meghan Markle’s Shoes Than Kate Middleton’s, According to Lyst

Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Shoulder-Baring White Dress and Sparkly Two-Toned Glitter Heels