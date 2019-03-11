Kate Middleton Pops in Bright Red Dress With 4.5-Inch Heels at Commonwealth Day Service

Kate Middleton turned heads at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London wearing her favorite Catherine Walker coat dress with Emmy London heels.
The Duchess of Cambridge donned a tailored military-style greatcoat featuring a high collar, full skirt and shimmering buttons custom-made in a vibrant shade of red. The mother of three wore the same design for the first time in 2014 during a trip to New Zealand when Prince George was just a baby. This time, instead of sporting a matching pillbox hat, she wore a red bow-embellished fascinator perched elegantly at the front of her head.
For shoes, Middleton reached for a pair of gray suede Emmy London Rebecca pumps featuring a timeless pointed toe. The 4.5-inch style retails for $540. She further accessorized her attention-grabbing look with sparkly diamond earrings and an Emmy London Natasha clutch bag.
Upon arrival at the extravagant church, where Middleton wed Prince William in 2011, she was spotted greeting sister-in-law Meghan Markle with a kiss on the cheek.
