Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Boot She Wore Before She Was a Royal

Today, as baby Sussex made his debut at Windsor Castle, Kate Middleton and Prince William were captured arriving in style at the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base in Wales.

While Uncle William looked dapper in a hunter green sweater worn under a navy blazer with matching trousers and brown lace-up shoes, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge and her chic ensemble for the appearance. The mother of three wore a red Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini double-breasted twill blazer paired over a sleek black turtleneck, skintight black pants and black knee-high boots.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base in Wales. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old royal reached for Aquatalia’s a Rumbah weatherproof boots, which she’s been spotted in since 2006. The style retailing for just under $700 is made of stretchy waterproof suede and comes with a 3.5-inch heel. She further accessorized her look with a black patent Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair croc-embossed top handle bag and drop earrings.

Kate Middleton wearing Aquatalia Rumbah weatherproof knee-high stretch boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Middleton commented on the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new baby boy. “It’s really exciting for both of them,” she told reporters. “These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

A closer look at Aquatalia’s Rumbah knee-high boots made of stretchy waterproof suede. CREDIT: Shutterstock

