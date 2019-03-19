Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Repeats Gianvito Rossi Pumps in Rare Joint Outing With Queen Elizabeth

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

It’s been seven years since Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth made a public appearance together.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Her Majesty were photographed on arrival at King’s College’s Strand campus in central London on Tuesday to tour the high-tech university.

For the occasion, both royals dressed in incredibly chic British looks. The 92-year-old monarch stepped out in a pink cashmere coat by Stewart Parvin paired with a matching hat that featured floral embellishments and her signature black horsebit loafers. She accessorized with a brooch, pearls, black gloves and a matching handbag.

kate middleton and queen elizabeth, Catherine Walker, gianvito rossi piper pumps
Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth arrive at King’s College’s Strand campus in central London on Tuesday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old royal wore a gray bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress styled with black stockings and black suede Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps, boasting a classic pointed toe and chunky block heel. She wore the same style just days ago at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

kate middleton, Gianvito Rossi Piper Pumps, catherine walker, sylvia fletcher
Kate Middleton wears a gray Catherine Walker coat dress with a Sylvia Fletcher fascinator and Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton completed her ensemble with a black Sylvia Fletcher fascinator, a coordinating clutch bag and drop earrings.

kate middleton, Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black suede Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

