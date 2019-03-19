Kate Middleton Repeats Gianvito Rossi Pumps in Rare Joint Outing With Queen Elizabeth

It’s been seven years since Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth made a public appearance together.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Her Majesty were photographed on arrival at King’s College’s Strand campus in central London on Tuesday to tour the high-tech university.
For the occasion, both royals dressed in incredibly chic British looks. The 92-year-old monarch stepped out in a pink cashmere coat by Stewart Parvin paired with a matching hat that featured floral embellishments and her signature black horsebit loafers. She accessorized with a brooch, pearls, black gloves and a matching handbag.
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old royal wore a gray bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress styled with black stockings and black suede Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps, boasting a classic pointed toe and chunky block heel. She wore the same style just days ago at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Middleton completed her ensemble with a black Sylvia Fletcher fascinator, a coordinating clutch bag and drop earrings.
