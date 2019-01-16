Kate Middleton’s New Shoes Are Really Unexpected

Following a dressed-down visit yesterday to London’s King Henry’s Walk community garden, Kate Middleton was back in glamour mode this morning as she stopped by the city’s historic Royal Opera House.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 37 last week, recycled a favorite look from her wardrobe, a vibrant purple peplum-style jacket and matching skirt by Oscar de la Renta. (She first wore the outfit nearly two years ago to the 2017 U.K. Guild of Health Writers conference.) Instead of her usual simple nude or black colored pumps, Middleton stepped things up with a flashy pair of black patent leather pointy-toe heels by British designer Rupert Sanderson, which she wore with black opaque tights. The shoes were decorated with striking gold buckles on the toe. She carried a chic Aspinal of London croc-leather handbag.

Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson heels for a visit to London’s Royal Opera House. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge tours the historic theater. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

While Middleton’s exact pair is not available for purchase, Sanderson’s current collection does feature a similar style, the Nada Pebble. Priced at $765, the 3-inch heels are detailed with a gold ring rather than a solid ornament.

Rupert Sanderson’s Nada Pebble heels CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Duchess is a big fan of Sanderson’s sleek designs. Over the years, she has worn many of his creations, including the classic Malory pump, which she owns in several shades. When it comes to shoes, the busy mom of three has shown a penchant for returning to the same trusty styles again and again to keep her wardrobe streamlined.

Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson pumps at the 2018 opening of the Composites Technology Center at McLaren Automotive. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton spent the morning touring the Opera House’s costume department, where a team of designers and seamstresses gave her a behind-the-scenes look at their work, from pattern making to textile dyeing. She also met with Royal Ballet principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera and Vadim Muntagirov and sat in on a rehearsal for the “The Two Pigeons.” It’s been reported that Middleton’s 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, has begun ballet lessons so she will certainly enjoy hearing of her mother’s morning out at the Opera House.

Click through to view Kate Middleton’s most worn shoes.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Puts a Royal Spin on the Hiking Boot Trend for First Public Engagement of 2019

7 Style Lessons to Learn From Kate Middleton

These Are the Shoes Kate Middleton Wears the Most