Kate Middleton’s Simple Style Trick Makes Her Legs Look Super-Long

That’s what Kate Middleton’s latest ensemble set out to prove today during the royal’s visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London, where she was photographed in high-waisted black trousers paired with pumps in the same dark shade — giving her the illusion of mile-long legs.

Kate Middleton steps out for a visit to London’s Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge’s wide-leg pants effortlessly blended into her classic shoes, which featured a pointed toe and comfortable block heel.

The color consistency also allowed her regal purple Gucci blouse — with its pussy-bow neckline, billowy sleeves and silk-satin material — to take center stage. She teamed the outfit with Aspinal of London’s signature Mayfair bag in a lilac finish.

Kate Middleton wears a Gucci blouse and Aspinal of London bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to Kensington Palace, Middleton was in attendance at the children’s center to learn about the Lambeth Early Action Partnership parenting program. She also took time to bond with a group of toddlers and their parents during a session called Together Time.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins parents and their toddlers taking part a 'Together Time' session offered by @LeapLambeth and PAIRS, which is designed to support parents’ ability to understand their child’s cues and feel more confident in their parenting. pic.twitter.com/8Lb4KeXJqC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2019

The duchess is mother to three children: Prince George, who is 5 years old; Princess Charlotte at 3; and Prince Louis, who turns 1 next month.

Her appearance comes a day after making headlines for her bold red military-style coat and matching fascinator worn at the Commonwealth Day service in London’s Westminster Abbey. She toned down the vibrant look with a pair of gray suede pointed pumps by Emmy London.

