Kate Middleton Offers a Lesson in Repeating the Same Bright Outfit

By Claudia Miller
kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, pink dress, black heels
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Splash News

Kate Middleton brightened spirits today at the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England — both through her philanthropic work and her vibrant outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the center, where she was greeted by schoolchildren who waved flags bearing the name EACH (abbreviated for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices), one of the first charities Middleton embraced as a royal.

For the occasion, she stepped out in a magenta skirt suit by Oscar de la Renta. The look, which hailed from the luxury brand’s fall ’15 collection, was previously worn by Middleton in January. This time, she paired the ensemble with a black patent Aspinal clutch.

kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, pink dress, black heels
Kate Middleton arrives at the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England.
CREDIT: Splash News
kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, pink dress, black heels
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s heels.
CREDIT: Splash News
kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, pink dress, black heels
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

The duchess opted for opaque black tights — a popular styling trick for the cooler fall months, as they not only add warmth, but also elongate the legs when paired with matching-colored footwear. Case in point: The set of suede, pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, which featured a 3.5-inch chunky heel.

The Piper silhouette has become one of Middleton’s go-to pairs of footwear for daily appearances. They retail on Net-a-Porter.com for $695.

kate middleton, gianvito rossi, piper pumps, joseph trousers, smythe blazer, royal style, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeShout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019Wearing Smythe, Blazer, Worn BeforePrince William and Catherine Duchess off CambridgeShout Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration event in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Gianvito Rossi Piper
Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Wearing the same Oscar de la Renta outfit at the Royal Opera House in London, Middleton also chose black tights, styling the pair with black and gold-accented Rupert Sanderson heels. (She debuted the designer dress in 2017.)

kate middleton, rupert sanderson
Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson heels for a visit to London’s Royal Opera House, Jan. 16.
CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

For today’s occasion, the royal visited EACH’s new hospice to meet the children and the families and to officially open the location, as announced by Kensington Palace on Twitter.

