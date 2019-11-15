Kate Middleton Offers a Lesson in Repeating the Same Bright Outfit

Kate Middleton brightened spirits today at the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England — both through her philanthropic work and her vibrant outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the center, where she was greeted by schoolchildren who waved flags bearing the name EACH (abbreviated for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices), one of the first charities Middleton embraced as a royal.

For the occasion, she stepped out in a magenta skirt suit by Oscar de la Renta. The look, which hailed from the luxury brand’s fall ’15 collection, was previously worn by Middleton in January. This time, she paired the ensemble with a black patent Aspinal clutch.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The duchess opted for opaque black tights — a popular styling trick for the cooler fall months, as they not only add warmth, but also elongate the legs when paired with matching-colored footwear. Case in point: The set of suede, pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, which featured a 3.5-inch chunky heel.

The Piper silhouette has become one of Middleton’s go-to pairs of footwear for daily appearances. They retail on Net-a-Porter.com for $695.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Shout Crisis Volunteer Celebration event in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Wearing the same Oscar de la Renta outfit at the Royal Opera House in London, Middleton also chose black tights, styling the pair with black and gold-accented Rupert Sanderson heels. (She debuted the designer dress in 2017.)

Kate Middleton wears Rupert Sanderson heels for a visit to London’s Royal Opera House, Jan. 16. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

For today’s occasion, the royal visited EACH’s new hospice to meet the children and the families and to officially open the location, as announced by Kensington Palace on Twitter.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @EACH_hospices, will visit the charity’s new hospice ‘The Nook’ on Friday 15th November to meet children and families being supported by EACH, tour the hospice, and officially open the building. pic.twitter.com/gIuReKPF6T — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2019

