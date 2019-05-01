Sign up for our newsletter today!

Princess Charlotte’s Cute Shoes in Her Birthday Photos Are Surprisingly Affordable

By Claudia Miller
Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s daughter turns 4 years old tomorrow; to celebrate, the proud parents released a series of photos of the birthday girl.

Photographed in April by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Princess Charlotte is first pictured sitting in a grassy field in Norfolk, England. The almost 4-year-old smiles in a blue floral dress with a white collar from Trotters.

princess charlotte, kate middleton, birthday, blue shoes, dress.

princess charlotte, kate middleton, birthday, blue shoes, dress
A close-up of Princess Charlotte’s blue shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To match, the princess wore a set of laceless blue sneakers with a white cap toe; the Hampton Classics canvas shoe retails for just $35.

In addition to her sweet blue look, she also posed for pictures with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a gray button-up cardigan over a plaid dress from Amaia and tights. The birthday girl sat on fences and picked flowers as her mom snapped the camera.

princess charlotte, kate middleton, birthday, blue shoes, dress
Princess Charlotte poses for pictures taken by her mom, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, April 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
princess charlotte, kate middleton, birthday, blue shoes, dress
Princess Charlotte poses for pictures taken by her mom, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, April 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte is Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s middle child. Her older brother, Prince George, is 5 years old while her younger brother, Prince Louis, is 1 year old.

See Princess Charlotte’s stylish shoes.

