Princess Charlotte’s Cute Shoes in Her Birthday Photos Are Surprisingly Affordable

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s daughter turns 4 years old tomorrow; to celebrate, the proud parents released a series of photos of the birthday girl.

Photographed in April by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Princess Charlotte is first pictured sitting in a grassy field in Norfolk, England. The almost 4-year-old smiles in a blue floral dress with a white collar from Trotters.

.

A close-up of Princess Charlotte’s blue shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To match, the princess wore a set of laceless blue sneakers with a white cap toe; the Hampton Classics canvas shoe retails for just $35.

In addition to her sweet blue look, she also posed for pictures with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a gray button-up cardigan over a plaid dress from Amaia and tights. The birthday girl sat on fences and picked flowers as her mom snapped the camera.

Related 8 Baby Shoe Brands That Have Kate Middleton's Royal Seal of Approval How This British Children's Shoe Brand Became a Favorite Among the Royals What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Could Mean for the Kids' Market

Princess Charlotte poses for pictures taken by her mom, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, April 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte poses for pictures taken by her mom, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, April 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte is Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s middle child. Her older brother, Prince George, is 5 years old while her younger brother, Prince Louis, is 1 year old.

See Princess Charlotte’s stylish shoes.

Want more?

8 Baby Shoe Brands That Have Kate Middleton’s Royal Seal of Approval