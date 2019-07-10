Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton’s Kids Steal the Show in Adorable Outfits at Charity Polo Match

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
prince-george-and-princess-charlotte-3
Kate Middleton’s 2016 Christmas
Princess Charlotte
The Royal Family
The Royal Family
View Gallery 15 Images

Kate Middleton often makes public appearances without her three kids, but on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day match with her little ones in tow.

While husband Prince William competed in the game with brother Prince Harry, the 37-year-old mom doted on her adorable royal children. She kept her youngest, Prince Louis, close while modeling a pink L.K. Bennett dress with her favorite Castañer Carina espadrilles wedges, which retail for $120. She dressed little Louis in a navy polo, green shorts and navy shoes.

kate middleton, prince george, prince louis, princess charlotte
Kate Middleton with her three children: Prince Louis (L), Prince George and Princess Charlotte at King Power Royal Charity Polo Day 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Prince George, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeKing Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Prince George playing soccer and Kate Middleton at King Power Royal Charity Polo Day 2019.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Castaner Carina pink suede, ribbons, espadrilles, wedges
Castaner’s Carina espadrille wedges.
CREDIT: Moda Operandi

Meanwhile, Prince George, 5, sported a teal polo shirt with olive camo shorts and laceless navy sneakers with a white cap toe. The Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoe retails for just $35. Princess Charlotte rocked the same style for her birthday photos in May.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing during a charity polo match on Wednesday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals, Princess CharlotteKing Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Princess Charlotte wears John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Charlotte, 4, wore a pink graphic print dress with a Peter Pan collar and white leather John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals boasting a flower detailing.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince George wearing a teal polo with camo shorts and navy slip-on sneakers with a dress-clad Princess Charlotte.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoes , John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals, Prince George, Princess CharlotteKing Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Prince George in Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoes and Princess Charlotte in John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Came in Like a Wrecking Ball Swinging in Hiking Boots in Intimate Royal Family Photos

8 Baby Shoe Brands That Have Kate Middleton’s Royal Seal of Approval

How This British Children’s Shoe Brand Became a Favorite Among the Royals

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad