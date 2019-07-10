Kate Middleton’s Kids Steal the Show in Adorable Outfits at Charity Polo Match

Kate Middleton often makes public appearances without her three kids, but on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day match with her little ones in tow.

While husband Prince William competed in the game with brother Prince Harry, the 37-year-old mom doted on her adorable royal children. She kept her youngest, Prince Louis, close while modeling a pink L.K. Bennett dress with her favorite Castañer Carina espadrilles wedges, which retail for $120. She dressed little Louis in a navy polo, green shorts and navy shoes.

Kate Middleton with her three children: Prince Louis (L), Prince George and Princess Charlotte at King Power Royal Charity Polo Day 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince George playing soccer and Kate Middleton at King Power Royal Charity Polo Day 2019. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Castaner’s Carina espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

Meanwhile, Prince George, 5, sported a teal polo shirt with olive camo shorts and laceless navy sneakers with a white cap toe. The Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoe retails for just $35. Princess Charlotte rocked the same style for her birthday photos in May.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing during a charity polo match on Wednesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte wears John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Charlotte, 4, wore a pink graphic print dress with a Peter Pan collar and white leather John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals boasting a flower detailing.

Prince George wearing a teal polo with camo shorts and navy slip-on sneakers with a dress-clad Princess Charlotte. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince George in Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoes and Princess Charlotte in John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

