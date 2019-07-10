Kate Middleton’s Kids Steal the Show in Adorable Outfits at Charity Polo Match

Kate Middleton often makes public appearances without her three kids, but on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day match with her little ones in tow.
While husband Prince William competed in the game with brother Prince Harry, the 37-year-old mom doted on her adorable royal children. She kept her youngest, Prince Louis, close while modeling a pink L.K. Bennett dress with her favorite Castañer Carina espadrilles wedges, which retail for $120. She dressed little Louis in a navy polo, green shorts and navy shoes.
Meanwhile, Prince George, 5, sported a teal polo shirt with olive camo shorts and laceless navy sneakers with a white cap toe. The Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoe retails for just $35. Princess Charlotte rocked the same style for her birthday photos in May.
Charlotte, 4, wore a pink graphic print dress with a Peter Pan collar and white leather John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals boasting a flower detailing.
