Kate Middleton Looks Pretty in Pink With Pops of Red for Baby Archie’s Baptism

By Allie Fasanella
Days after making a surprise appearance at Wimbledon, Kate Middleton attended the baptism of her nephew, Archie, at Windsor Castle.

A family portrait taken in the Green Drawing Room shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting front and center with their baby son as close family surrounds them. The Duchess of Cambridge is seated to the left of Markle wearing a pretty pink Stella McCartney dress featuring long sleeves and a pussy bow detail.

Royal Baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Christening
A royal family portrait for Archie’s christening in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on July 6.
CREDIT: Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old mother of three styled the chic design with pointy red suede Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ pumps. The silhouette, which retails for just under $700, has been a favorite of Middleton’s since she debuted them in 2016. She topped things off with a red braided headband to match her stilettos and a pair of pearl drop earrings.

kate middleton, Gianvito Rossi 'Gianvito 105' Granta (Red) Suede Pumps
A closer look at Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Gianvito 105’ red suede pumps at her nephew’s baptism.
CREDIT: Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their joint Instagram page this morning to share two photos from their son’s christening, as well as a few details. Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor two months ago on May 6.

