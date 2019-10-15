Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Kate Middleton Is Channeling Princess Diana With Her Pakistan Royal Tour Style

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton and Prince William are on a royal tour of Pakistan, and the Duchess of Cambridge is taking styling cues from Princess Diana.

Two of the three outfits Middleton has worn so far on her trip appear to have pulled direct styling inspiration from her mother-in-law.

As she stepped off the plane yesterday, the mother of three sported a light blue ombré Catherine Walker outfit with Rupert Sanderson’s Malory pumps, one of her go-to styles. The look, which consisted of a dress and pants, was designed to resemble a shalwar kameez, traditional Pakistani garb.

Kate Middleton, blue outfit, Catherine walker outfit, Rupert Sanderson shoes, nude pumps, stilettos, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince WilliamThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan - 14 Oct 2019
Kate Middleton in Catherine Walker and Rupert Sanderson heels arriving in Pakistan Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Middleton’s outfit and an ensemble worn by Princess Di on a February 1996 trip to Pakistan. For her tour, Diana wore a pale blue tunic top and slim pants — although she went with ballet flats rather than heels.

Princess Diana , celebrity style, baby blue, Kurta, pants dress, flats, 1996, KHAN. Diana, Princess of Wales and Imran Khan, right, former Pakistani cricketer, visits a cancer hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. He won the cricket World Cup for Pakistan in 1992 when the country's prime minister was Nawaz Sharif. Twenty six years later the charismatic Imran Khan is all set to become the first cricketer in the world to be elected as a country's prime minister in electionsElections Khan, LAHORE, Pakistan - 22 Feb 1996
Princess Diana visits a hospital in Pakistan in February 1996.
CREDIT: Naeem Ul Haq/Shutterstock

It seems that Middleton is looking to Princess Diana’s Pakistan style for inspiration throughout her royal tour. The duchess today wore a Maheen Khan kurta, pants and scarf for a visit to an Islamabad school. She completed her look with pointy-toed, block-heeled New Look pumps that cost just $38.

Kate Middleton wears $38 New Look pumps for a visit to a school in Pakistan.
Kate Middleton wears $38 New Look pumps for a visit to a school in Pakistan on Oct. 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton’s outfit was akin to a look Princess Diana wore in May 1997 for a royal tour. Lady Di wore the same three-piece blue combo, although her kurta had a floral print. Like Middleton, she selected pumps — but her pair had a more ’90s vibe courtesy of criss-cross straps and a kitten heel.

PRINCESS DIANA, celebrity style, blue florals, kitten heels, IN PAKISTANBritish royal tour of Pakistan - May 1997
Princess Diana in May 1997 in Pakistan wearing a blue floral outfit with pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all of Kate Middleton’s style on her royal tour of Pakistan.

